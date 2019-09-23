OTTAWA -- With a week left before Elections Canada's filing deadline for candidates to be nominated, all major parties are nearing or have full rosters but the Liberals have the most candidates left to name, while the NDP are leading on the percentage of women running.

Elections Canada's nomination deadline for candidates to appear on ballots is 2 p.m. local time, 21 days before election day, so there is still time for each party to fully flesh out their lists and potentially boost the representation within their ranks.

Each party is keeping different demographic metrics for their candidates. When asked to share what statistics they were tracking, here's how each responded, with seven days to go to finalize the names and faces that will represent them in the 338 ridings across Canada.

The Liberals have 322 candidates nominated, after confirming an additional 17 people since the federal election was called. That leaves 16 ridings left to name a contender.

Of those, 125 candidates, or 37 per cent, are women. The party was not able to provide CTVNews.ca with the candidate breakdowns for LGBTQ, Indigenous, or people of colour by deadline.

The Conservatives, despite being the first to have a full roster as of the day the election was called, are now at 337. The party is still in the process of nominating a replacement candidate in Winnipeg North after their initial pick stepped down when the party discovered discriminatory posts they said he withheld during his vetting process.

According to the party, 106 candidates, or 31 per cent, so far are women -- the best the Conservatives have done on that metric.

Seven of their candidates so far are Indigenous, amounting to two per cent of the overall Conservative roster; four candidates are out members of the LGBTQ community, amounting to one per cent of their slate so far; and by the party's count, 58 of their candidates are people of colour, making up 17 per cent of Conservative nominees.

The NDP needs to nominate 10 more candidates, with 328 named as of today, and nine others awaiting confirmation.

According to the party, they're on track to have women make up 49 per cent of their candidates, the highest percentage among the parties so far.

As well, the NDP says it's slated to have 12 per cent of New Democrat candidates that identify as members of the LGBTQ community, 25 per cent who are members of racialized communities, eight per cent who are Indigenous, six per cent who live with a disability, and six per cent who are considered young people.

The Green Party meanwhile, actually has a full roster of 338 candidates. Of those, 156 are women, making up 46 per cent of their candidates.

The party has four non-binary and 27 LGBTQ candidates, making up nine per cent of their roster; 18 candidates, or five per cent, are visible minorities; and 12 Green candidates, or three per cent, are Indigenous. .

The People's Party of Canada currently has 324 candidates, meaning they've got 14 ridings left to fill. It's the first-ever federal election campaign for the party and leader Maxime Bernier has vowed to run a representative in every riding, but the party is not keeping track of the demographics of candidates.